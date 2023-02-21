MBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Okolona.

The shooting happened Monday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 32.

No details about the shooting were released by MBI, as the agency gathers evidence.

We’ve reached out to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department and Okolona Police for more information.

MBI said it will share its findings with the Attorney General’s Office once the investigation is complete.

