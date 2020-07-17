MBI issues Amber Alert for two Greenville children

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Friday morning for two kids out of Greenville, Misssissippi.

3-year-old Zaikeith Horn and 1-year-old Zyairah Hampton were last seen at the 1200 blcok of highway 82 in Greenville.

Zaikeith was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt with animal print and black pants. He’s 3 feet and 2 inches and has brown eyes and black braided hair. Zyairah was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and a diaper.

Investigators believe they are with 23-year-old Nickolas Hampton. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark sweat pants.

If you have any information that can help authorities, you’re asked to contact MBI at 855-642-5378.