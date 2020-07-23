Medical research at NMMC could help COVID-19 patients

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 could help those still fighting the disease.

The investigational treatment allows those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood plasma, which could be used to treat critically ill Coronavirus patients.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may have immune-boosting antibodies in their plasma, also known as “convalescent plasma.” The plasma is collected from donors and transfused to severely ill coronavirus patients at NMMC. The antibodies can help patients recover from the virus.

“This is research, investigational, we hope it will work, we’re very fortunate to have the opportunity to offer it to people but in order to do that it takes community awareness and community involvement,” said Dr. Mindy Prewitt, with NMMC.

And that means teamwork and collaboration from NMMC’s Hematology and Oncology Research Clinic. Jeff Michelletti is a clinical research coordinator and helps make sure all protocols and regulations are being followed and all data with the investigational treatment is collected.

“We capture the information that the investigators capture in the medical records and enter it into a data management system, that’s how the sponsor goes back and analyzes all of the data for the study,” said Michelletti.

But nothing happens without donors, who have recovered from COVID-19. Once they consent, and with their doctor’s guidance, they can donate plasma at Vitalant.

“The plasma donation takes about 30 to 40 minutes and we can help the patient who needs it, it is a positive mark in the fight against COVID-19 for the patients in the hospital,” said Melinda Murphree, with Vitalant.

Doctors say early results are promising, but more donors are needed, especially as local COVID-19 cases continue to rise.