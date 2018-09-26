Meet the prosecutor who pressed for charges against Bill Cosby before #MeToo

Bill Cosby is waking up behind bars in a Pennsylvania state prison. A judge sentenced the 81-year-old to three to 10 years in prison Tuesday for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home nearly 15 years ago. More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them. CBS News’ Jericka Duncan spoke with one of the prosecutors, Kristen Feden, in an interview you’ll see first on “CBS This Morning.”