Meteorologist

WCBI-TV is located in a dynamic weather market, serving north Mississippi and west Alabama.

Weather leads our newscasts, we invest in the product with the Baron Lynx system, and cameras strategically placed throughout the viewing area to provide viewers with the latest weather conditions.

We are looking for an experienced meteorologist for our team.

The leading candidate will have a passion for weather, uses social media/digital platforms frequently to inform and connect with viewers, and will work to keep our viewers safe during threatening weather.

There will be opportunities to report from the field during weather events and the production of weather segments/special shows.

Here you will provide wall-to-wall, life-saving coverage for severe weather, winter weather, and even hurricanes.

The ideal candidate will have experience with Baron Lynx.

Our next meteorologist will be calm, clear, and concise to provide an accurate forecast to our viewers.

Public appearances, school visits, and weather segments on-air and online will be required.

Qualifications/Requirements:

One year minimum forecasting experience.

Excellent forecasting skills.

Severe weather wall-to-wall experience.

Proficient using Baron graphics, radar technology, and touch screen.

Use social media and digital platforms to give accurate and timely forecasts.

Make public appearances on behalf of WCBI-TV and participate in promotional shoots and events.

Work with newsroom management and staff to determine weather coverage, breaking severe weather coverage, and participate in news coverage of weather events and/or stories.

Innovate ways to deliver weather content to our viewers.

Will live in reasonable proximity to the Columbus TV station location.

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology.

WCBI-TV is located in Columbus, Mississippi, and also has a bureau located in Tupelo, Mississippi.

We are only 30 minutes from Mississippi State University and its meteorology program.

Columbus is a quick weekend trip away from the Gulf Coast, New Orleans, Memphis, Birmingham, and Nashville.

There are a variety of outdoor activities, from hiking to fishing to camping. You can find it all here in the north Mississippi and west Alabama.

You’ll also be right in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. MSU, University of Mississippi, and University of Alabama are all located less than two hours from Columbus.

Please send resume and link to Content Manager, Joey Barnes at joeybarnes@wcbi.com