LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving a child early Wednesday morning in Lee County.

MHP New Albany Public Information Officer Jason Roe confirmed that a child was hit trying to board a school bus on Highway 370 near County Road 2578.

The child was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with serious injuries.

Troopers are still on the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.