MHP Troopers Serve Others During Food Giveaway

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are helping those who have been impacted by COVID-19 related shutdowns.

Members from MHP Troop F will help the Family Resource Center each week hand out boxes of food to needy people.

Troopers will help other volunteers who load two boxes of food into each car that shows up for the food giveaway.

Sergeant Gary Stanton is the public affairs officer for Troop F and he says it’s another way for troopers to serve the public and make a difference.

“We’ve served the public on the highways many days working wrecks and so today to be in a situation where everybody comes out on top and is happy when they leave, we don’t have to have any tough conversations with families as we do after some hot accidents, so it’s good for us to get out there and serve the public in a different way, we want to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Mississippi any way we can, more ways than just citations and helping work accidents, anyway we can help, that’s what we’re here to do,” said Sgt. Stanton.

The food giveaway happens every Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Tupelo Furniture Market. It will run until December.