Mike Pompeo sheds light on secret messages from North Korea, Iran sanctions

President Trump addressed the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, taking shots at countries like Iran and Venezuela, and touting his “America First” policy. He said the U.S. rejects the “ideology of globalism” and urged other countries not to tell the U.S. what to do. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits down with “CBS This Morning” co-host Norah O’Donnell for a live interview and confirms North Korea will allow nuclear inspectors. He also says Iran President Hassan Rouhani’s comparison of Mr. Trump to Nazis is “among the most outrageous things I have heard.”