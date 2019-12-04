Missing Attala County man possibly in Columbus

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Attala County family is asking for help finding a missing loved one who could possibly be in Columbus.

Cody Hill, 23, was last seen and heard from in the Williamsville area on Thanksgiving night.

Attala County deputies said Hill could possibly be with a woman who lives in Columbus.

Hill is 5’4 and weighs 123 pounds. He has reddish-blonde hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call Attala County Sheriff’s Department at 662-289-5556.