Missing Child Alert Issued for 13 year old Alabama Girl

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, has issued a missing child alert, for a 13-year-old Cullman County girl.

Daylee Ann Powell, is described as a white female, standing at five feet and three inches tall.

She weighs 95 pounds, has green eyes, red hair, and a mole on her neck and her forehead.

Daylee was last seen at her Cullman, Alabama home Wednesday at 4 p.m. She was wearing a flowered top, shorts and a blue denim vest, and her hair in a French braid.

If you have any information, please contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 735-2741 or call 911.