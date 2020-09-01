Missing fisherman’s body recoverd in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The body of a missing fisherman in Oktibbeha County has been recovered.
Oktibbeha County deputies, volunteer firefighters, and others spent much of the night searching for 69-year-old Jerome Blake.
He was found this morning at a family pond this morning on Branson Lane, just off Turkey Creek Road.
Investigators say the Clay County man went fishing yesterday and never returned home.
A large search party was set up to find him in that area.
The Oktibbeha County Coroner’s office says an autopsy will be performed.