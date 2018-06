LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement are on the lookout for a missing person in Lowndes County.

Demarco Porter, 38, was last seen June 11.

His last known address was Suffolk Drive in Columbus.

Porter is an African American male, 5′ 9″ and weighs roughly 230 lbs.

If you know or have seen anything, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788.