TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police need your help finding a missing teen.

Keyuna Pinson was last seen at her home on Rankin Boulevard in Tupelo around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Pinson is 15-years-old, 5’4″ and weighs roughly 190lbs.

She was last wearing a navy shirt with yellow lettering.

If you know anything contact E-911 at 662-869-2911, Tupelo Police at 662-841-6491 or your local law enforcement agency.