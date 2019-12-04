Mississippi doctor accused of billing Medicaid wrong drug

RIPLEY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Ripley doctor is being accused of improperly billing Medicaid for a joint pain relief drug he never gave patients.

Dr. Christopher J. Cummins owns Magnolia State Family medicine. Court records show Cummins was paid nearly $84,000 for supposedly using the drug Hyalgan to treat knee pain in his patients between 2010 and 2017.

- Advertisement -

U.S. attorneys say Cummins was actually using a compounded drug being marketed as Hyalgan but never told his patients they were not receiving the actual brand name.

The request for reimbursement and damages by the government comes because Cummins turned in paper work saying he had used the actual drug and not a compounded version of it.