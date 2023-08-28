Mississippi State University police investigates a student death on campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Mississippi State University police are investigating a student death on campus.

MSU officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person in a vehicle shortly after 1pm today.

According to information released by the university, the person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

No foul play is suspected in the death and MSU Police Chief Kenneth Rogers says there was no danger to the rest of the campus.

The incident remains under investigation by campus police.

MSU will not comment further until Monday.

Meanwhile, the university is providing counseling services and other support for students or staff impacted by the incident.