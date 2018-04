MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is arrested for his alleged sexual relations with a juvenile.

Monroe County deputies are currently interviewing Gavin Rosebud, 20.

He’s facing a sexual battery charge.

You may remember Rosebud from an arrest earlier this month involving an incident where pornographic images were taken at a prom after-party.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says more charges are possible.

We’ll have more on this story as details become available.