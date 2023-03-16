MSU police arrest professor, charged with embezzlement
MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State University professor was accused of stealing.
Dr. Gary Packwood was charged with embezzlement.
He is the director of choral activities at the school.
A university spokesperson referred all questions about the investigation to law enforcement and declined to comment further, citing it as a personnel matter.
MSU police have not released any details.
