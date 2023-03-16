MSU police arrest professor, charged with embezzlement

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State University professor was accused of stealing.

Dr. Gary Packwood was charged with embezzlement.

He is the director of choral activities at the school.

A university spokesperson referred all questions about the investigation to law enforcement and declined to comment further, citing it as a personnel matter.

MSU police have not released any details.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter