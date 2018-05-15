MSU police pick up trio accused of athletic facility break-in

From left to right: Brandon Gilliland and Montana Brasher.

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two adults and one juvenile are charged in connection with a weekend break-in on the Mississippi State campus.

Montana Brasher, 18, and Brandon Gilliland, 18, were held overnight Sunday.

One juvenile was also picked up at the same time.

Sources tell WCBI News the three were stopped by MSU police officers doing a routine patrol in the early morning hours Sunday near the Mize Center and Humphrey Coliseum.

The three were allegedly in possession of items stolen from athletic offices, including sports gear.

During an initial appearance on Monday, Brasher and Gilliland were released on their own recognizance.

WCBI has reached out to Mississippi State University for a statement.