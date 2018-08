LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies continue to look for two armed robbery suspects.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Lafarris Barker and Larry Hudgins II.

Investigators says the victim of this past weekends hold up on Priscella Circle identified the men.

The U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search.

If you know where Barker and Hudgins are, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.