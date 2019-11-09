New Albany open house

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI)- There are only seven more weekends left until Christmas. Many people are starting their shopping, and downtown merchants in one Northeast Mississippi city are hosting an open house to showcase unique gifts and services.

As Leslie Madden Russell shows a customer some jewelry at The Delta Belle Boutique

She is also making sure displays and merchandise are ready for this weekend’s holiday open house.

“People will have specials, they will have refreshments, it’s something you do not want to miss,” said Russell.

Downtown merchants in New Albany will be open Sunday afternoon as part of the annual celebration. Russell moved into the last available downtown space in August, offering unique items.

“French Kandee jewelry, antique medallions, coins from France recast and made into jewelry in the United States,” said Russell.

The open house is sponsored by New Albany Main Street Association. It kicks off the Christmas shopping season and also gives merchants a chance to showcase personal service that shoppers can’t find online.

“It’s about relationships, it’s about that special, unique thing you do that the online merchants cannot do, like hemming a pair of pants on-site, knowing family history and knowing what was purchased and a personal relationship to shopping local,” said Billye Jean Stroud.

And for merchants like Russell, the open house is also an opportunity to attract new customers and show others the special qualities of New Albany.

“We have customers from everywhere, I love being home, I love the spirit New Albany has, and there really is no place like it,” said Russell.

The Downtown open house runs from one until five on Sunday. In New Albany,

The open house has been taking place in downtown New Albany for more than 20 years.