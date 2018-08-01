New information on Columbus armed robbery, shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police release more information about an early Wednesday morning shooting involving an off duty police officer.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says an armed suspect was robbing or attempting to rob someone on the patio at the Princess about midnight.

The off duty officer, which has been on the force just over a year, saw what was happening an intervened at the local night spot.

Police report the officer and the robber exchanged gunfire.

The gunman ran from the off-duty policeman and was not caught.

5th Street South was blocked off for several hours.

The robber is a black male that wore an orange bandanna over his face.

Since the officer was off-duty, he has not been placed on administrative leave.

CPD is investigating the armed robbery.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.