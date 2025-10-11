New Welcome Center opens in the ‘first’ Houston

“We need our first impression to be strong,” Dr. Coker said.

That is one reason the old bank across from the County courthouse has been transformed into the Houston Welcome Center.

The process has taken more than three years and was kick-started by a $380,000 grant from USDA Rural Development. Visitors can register as they come in the front door, and QR codes help tourists plan their trip.

CDF Executive Director Patsy Gregory said local leaders have supported the project from day one.

“The city received a grant from MDOT, a TAP grant, and they will bring bikers and hikers from the Trail Head, west of us, and by this street that runs beside us, and they will come through this street, and we thought it was appropriate for us to be the Welcome Center,” Gregory said.

The Welcome Center is also a launch pad for new businesses. Office space is available for rent, as part of a business incubator.

“We give them a place to be, and the town knows where they are, they have a place to come to, like a bird nest in a tree and they can build , without a lot of risk,” Dr. Coker said.

Gus Clark moved to Houston after he retired from the Navy.

He is now actively involved in the community. He said Houston and Chickasaw County have a lot to offer.