Nice late May weather for Memorial Day 2021

SUMMARY: Another quiet, calm day is ahead for us weather-wise for your Memorial Day 2021. Enjoy today’s weather because the summertime weather is returning for the rest of the workweek as we begin the month of June. The humidity is back by Tuesday then afternoon showers & storm chances return by Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

MEMORIAL DAY: A nice Memorial Day holiday in store if you are planning on attending any services or heading to a barbecue. Mostly sunny skies with highs back up in the lower 80s. Humidity values will be low still so it will remain quite comfortable. Southerly winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds will develop. It will still be quite comfortable with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TUESDAY: The summertime humidity starts returning for the first day of June and meteorological summer. Expect a mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping down to the mid 60s for overnight lows.

WEDNESDAY TO SUNDAY: Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the rest of the workweek as a typical summertime pattern moves back into place across the region. A chance for scattered storms on Wednesday afternoon. A disturbance moves through Thursday, bringing increased rain chances and more widespread showers and storms. Rain chances will slightly back off by the weekend, but there will still be a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App.