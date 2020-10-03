Nice weather continues, temperatures warming up

Pleasantly quiet weather is here to stay for the next several days. Aside from a sprinkle or two on Sunday, most of us won’t see rain this week. Temperatures will slowly warm up closer to normal by Wednesday as skies remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cool, and quiet. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s with a calm wind.

SUNDAY: We’ll be feeling a little warmer on Sunday with temperatures climbing back into the mid and upper 70s. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a sprinkle or two possible in the morning and afternoon. However, most of us won’t see any rain, so don’t let it ruin your day.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: Most of the week will feature partly cloudy skies with highs back into the low and mid 80s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Rain chances remain at zero through Thursday.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: With hurricane season continuing, we’ll be watching a disturbance in the Caribbean carefully. Depending on the exact path, we could see some rain from a tropical system by Friday and Saturday. For now, we’re going to put in a 20% chance until we are more confident. We could see some steady rain or we could see a whole lot of nothing. Stay tuned for more updates through the week.

