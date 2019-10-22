Nike CEO Mark Parker to step down

2 college students charged for allegedly shouting racial slur
Jarred Karal, of Plainville, and Ryan Mucaj, of Granby, were both identified by police as 21-year-old white men.
57M ago
“E.T.” star Henry Thomas arrested for DUI in Oregon
The 48-year-old actor who played Elliott in the 1982 classic movie faces misdemeanor charge
1H ago
Lori Loughlin among parents hit with new charges in admissions scam
Loughlin, her husband and nine others are now accused of conspiring to commit federal program bribery
1H ago