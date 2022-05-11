Oktibbeha County homicide suspect to go before judge

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County homicide suspect will go before a judge on Wednesday.

Arti Brown was extradited to Oktibbeha County on Tuesday.

He’s charged with murder and remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.

32-year-old Dylan Meikle was shot outside the Links Apartments this past Friday night.

He later died at the hospital.

Investigators quickly identified Brown as a suspect.

He was arrested Saturday on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama after a brief chase.

Meikle’s body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

No other arrests are expected.