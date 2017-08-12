Oktibbeha County Inmate Escapes

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY ( WCBI)- An Oktibbeha County inmate is on the run after his Friday night escape.

Terry Hill was able to squeeze through an exhaust fan, crawl through the ceiling space and find a stairwell from the attic and walk out of the jail. Hill, who was convicted of sexual battery last week and sentenced to 105 years in prison, then headed north on Washington Street. The inmate was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black plaid pajamas and black shoes. Hill was spotted around 6:30 Saturday morning in Okolona . Anyone who spots Hill should call their local law enforcement agency or the Oktibbeha County Sheriff at 323-3421