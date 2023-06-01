Oktibbeha County woman arrested after allegedly hitting 2 patrol vehicles

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County woman was accused of hitting two patrol vehicles during a slower-speed pursuit.

61-year-old Lisa Files was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony fleeing.

Investigators said deputies attempted to pull Files over but she would not stop.

Once she did stop, a Starkville officer broke the window of Files’s car because she refused to get out.

That officer did have a cut arm. No other injuries were reported.

Files remains in jail.

