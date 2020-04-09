Ole Miss Suspends In-Person Athletics Through August 1st

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss has made the decision to cancel in-person athletic activities through August 1st.

This subsequently means no summer workouts for head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels can only have to return to the field in time for fall camp once early August rolls around.

- Advertisement -

The decision comes due to the coronavirus outbreak. Universities have been encouraged to implement social distancing practices.

The Southeastern Conference has not released any official directions in terms of what football programs can effect for the fall and the 2020-2021 season.

The SEC officially canceled the remainder of the 2019-2020 athletic season Tuesday, April 7th.