LEE AND MONROE COUNTIES, MISS. (WCBI) – An undercover investigation results in the arrests of convenience store clerks in four counties.

The investigation was dubbed “Operation Loaded Cartridge” Agents made undercover purchases of the schedule one narcotic, sold under a number of brand names, at convenience stores throughout Lee, Monroe, Itawamba, and Tishomingo counties.

- Advertisement -

“It is oil based product, chemical, can be vaped,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

The sheriff says those arrested would fill cartridges with the illegal Schedule one controlled substance, and sell them, under the counter to minors and adults.

The product is not approved by the FDA and is classified as a schedule one narcotic. It is a felony to possess or use the chemical in Mississippi.

Seven people were arrested as search warrants were served at the convenience stores. Officers confiscated cash, vape cartridges, and multiple containers of the illegal substance.

“The fear is these products get in hands of minors, children of a young age, some type of illegal substance involving something else, much of the same results you get from the legal products we mentioned is much the same results you get from these legal products we mentioned, are some symptoms, that’s one of the reasons they take it, but it is illegal,” Johnson said.

Operation Loaded Cartridge was a joint effort by the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, the Mississippi Bureau of narcotics, along with the Lee and Monroe County Sheriff’s departments, the Nettleton and Saltillo police departments, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“It is very serious problem and without cooperation and help of other agencies we would be in a different situation,” said Chief Deputy Curtis Knight, of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

“It was running rampant in our city as far as juvenile sales, we were getting a lot of complaints of high school kids going to this particular store, Chevron, and making these purchases,” said Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey.

This investigation is far from over, more arrests are expected as information keeps coming in about other stores selling the illegal products.

All suspects were charged with felony sale of a controlled substance.

Those arrested were; Ashokkumar Patel, Klayton Cox, Ala Jamal Fadel, Mina Gamel Gorgyos, Jessical Faiella, Mohammed Abdullah Alrazki, and Tiffany Cantrell. All are charged with felony sale of a controlled substance.