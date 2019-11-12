Overnight warming shelter opened in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With temperatures expected to drop into the teens, the city of Columbus has opened a shelter for residents needing a warm place to stay.

Mayor Robert Smith said an emergency overnight warming shelter has been opened at the Columbus Police Department. The GTR Homeless Coalition and the City of Columbus have partnered up to open the shelter.

The shelter will open at 3 p.m. Tuesday and stay open November 12-15. The shelter will close each morning at 8 a.m. and reopen at 3 p.m.

Those needing shelter are asked to come to the side entrance of the department to be let in to the building.

Local churches and civic organizations have been asked to donate meals, coffee or other items to the center. To make donations, please call City of Columbus outreach director Glenda Richardson at 662-364-1850.