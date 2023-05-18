Oxford businessman and former senator, John Morgan, dies in Arkansas plane crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA)- An Oxford man dies in a plane crash in Washington County, Arkansas, that’s according to KNWA in Arkansas.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed the pilot, 76-year-old John Morgan, was the only person on the plane.

Morgan is a former state Senator and a businessman in Oxford.

Governor Tate Reeves and U.S. Senator Roger Wicker both posted their condolences and about their friendships with Morgan on social media Wednesday night.

Morgan’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the wreckage of a missing twin-engine Beech King Air E-90 was found at 3:46 p.m.

The FAA says the plane left University-Oxford Airport in Mississippi earlier in the day.