Oxford native killed in Josh Turner tour bus crash

SHANDON, Ca. (WCBI)- The sound engineer for the country and gospel singer Josh Turner, and an Oxford native is killed in a crash in California.

David Turner is the man California investigators identified was killed after the tour bus crashed. Turner was also a University of Mississippi graduate.

Seven others were also injured in the crash.

California fire crews say the tour bus left the Vina Robles Amphitheater after a Josh Turner concert Wednesday night.

Josh Turner was not on that bus.

The bus left the roadway and went down a 50 foot cliff, according to California troopers.

Turner has cancelled the remaining shows this month.