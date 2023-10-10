Oxford police warn public to be on lookout for escaped prisoner

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police are warning the public to be on the lookout for an escaped prisoner.

25-year-old Jasper Jenkins ran from Circuit Court around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the time he was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and red shoes. Police said he may have changed into a white shirt.

He initially ran east from the square but was later sighted in the area of North Lamar and North 14th Street.

Jenkins was in March 2022 in connection to a Valentine’s Day robbery.

If you see Jasper Jenkins or know where he might be, police urge you to call 911 immediately.

