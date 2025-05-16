Personal trainer inspires others with perseverance and faith

A serious medical condition threatened to sideline the former bodybuilding champion, but he refused to give up

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Whether he is training a prospective competitor at Premiere Fitness or working at Fit Fusion, Chad Davis is always on the go. His interest in physical fitness began in his teens and continued through his twenties, when he won some competitions.

Building a family and business meant Davis took a break from his training, but a health scare got him back into the gym.

“My mid-forties, I found out I was a diabetic, which brought me back to bodybuilding,” Davis said.

Davis was determined, working out regularly and changing his diet. Four years ago, his hard work paid off in a big way.

“In the summer of 2021, I won the overall championship at Greater Gulf States,” he said.

Only a few months later, Davis lost the use of his legs when he was diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. He underwent a spinal fusion, and doctors cautioned him that he might never walk again.

But he proved them wrong.

“Eight days later, I was back in the gym,” Davis said.

Davis credits his faith, emphasis on physical fitness, and hard work with helping him recover. At 51, he recently opened Fit Fusion, inside Premiere Fitness. He wants to help others not only get fit, but to have the mindset of a winner, during good times and bad times.

“Whatever you are facing, tackle it head-on, never back down, keep pushing on, utilize tools God gave us and make the best of every situation,” he said.

Davis said he might take up competitive bodybuilding in the future.

