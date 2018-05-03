Petal Mayor Marx says he’s running for Mississippi governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Republican mayor from south Mississippi says he is running for governor next year.

Hal Marx has been mayor of Petal since 2009, and has been an outspoken advocate of limiting the scope of government programs. He tells news outlets that he intends to run for the state’s top elected job.

The current governor, Republican Phil Bryant, is limited to two terms and cannot run again in 2019.

Republican Lt. Gov. Phil Bryant and Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood are among the high-profile officials who have said they might run for governor.

The 50-year-old Marx previously worked as a high school social studies teacher. Before that, he was a reporter and managing editor of the Laurel Leader-Call newspaper.

