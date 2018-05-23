Plane crashes near Columbus Airforce Base, both pilots ejected

Please note: The above video was shot around 10:00 am and may not reflect the most recent information available on the crash. The most update information will be below.

- Advertisement -

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Air Force Base spokesman confirms an airplane has crashed.

CAFB Sgt. Joshua Smoot confirms two pilots ejected safely from a plane.

The base has since confirmed that the plane is a T-38C Talon II.

That plane crashed around 8:30 Wednesday morning near the base.

Local law enforcement and first responders are on the scene.

Sgt. Smoot says the pilots were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

No injuries have been confirmed.

Sources say the crash happened near the Lowndes, Monroe County line.

This is a developing story and will be updated.