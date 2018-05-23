Plane crashes near Columbus Airforce Base, injuries not confirmed

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Air Force Base spokesman confirms an airplane has crashed.
Sources say the crash happened near the Lowndes, Monroe County line.
Lowndes EMA Director Cindy Lawrence says the crew did eject safely, signaling this was a military aircraft that crashed.
The site is very close to CAFB.
It however has not been confirmed whether this is a military or civilian aircraft.
It’s not confirmed whether there are injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.