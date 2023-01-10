Police ask for public’s help identifying child found in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A three-year-old child is safe and secure after being found walking on the railroad tracks near College Street and 22nd Street South in Columbus Tuesday morning.

According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, the young child was found near 9:45 a.m. walking on the tracks.

“We are asking for help to identify this child and then get in contact with his parent or caregiver,” Chief Daughtry said.

Chief Daughtry added that the young man is in excellent condition and not in danger.

“The child is wearing a gray NIKE teeshirt and is not communicating with us to tell us his name. We need to find and talk to those that care for him,” Chief Daughtry added.

“If anyone knows who he is, please call 911 or use the P3 anonymous app or call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151,” Chief Daughtry added.

