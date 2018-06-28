Police: Fake guns used in Winona “Armed” Robbery, 2 Ohioans arrested

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people from Ohio, allegedly using fake guns, are arrested less than 15 minutes after a Winona robbery.

Winona Police Chief Tommy Bibbs says the hold-up happened at the Pilot Truck Stop, just after 9 Thursday morning.

Officers quickly gave out a description of the suspects and the Toyota RAV-4 they were driving.

A neighboring Carroll County deputy stopped the SUV, near the Highway 82 & 17 intersection.

Now, Sammy Bolen, 37, and Melinda Moore, 35, are both charged with Armed Robbery.

Bibbs says investigators have recovered the money that was taken and what he calls prop guns.

Bond for Bolen and Moore was set at $500,000 each.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.