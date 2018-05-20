Police: Man intentionally drives car into restaurant, killing 2

- Advertisement -

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities arrested a man they say intentionally crashed his car into a restaurant in Bessemer City, North Carolina, killing 2 people, including his daughter, CBS affiliate WBTV reports. Several others were injured in the incident.

It happened around noon Sunday at the Surf and Turf Lodge restaurant. Upon arrival, police identified several customers who were injured. They were taken to local hospitals.

Katelyn Tyler Self, 26, was identified of the one of victims killed. Self worked as a deputy at the Gaston County Sheriff for four years. The other victim was not immediately identified.

Today we lost one of our own, Deputy Katelyn Self, in a tragic incident that occurred while she was not on duty. … Posted by Gaston County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, May 20, 2018

Her father, Roger Self, was identified as the suspected driver of the vehicle. Sources told WBTV that he entered the steak and seafood restaurant with his family before leaving and driving the car into the building.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the incident was domestic related and said officials were not searching for additional suspects.

Roger Self owned Southeastern Loss Management Inc. in Dallas since 1989, according to records reviewed by WBTV.

Caleb Martin, a 14-year-old employee at the restaurant, witnessed the incident.

“I walked over to my station and I heard a loud boom,” he told WSOC-TV. “It went straight through. There’s a doorway. There is a wall and he drove in another room.”

He added, “I helped paramedics move tables off this dude and I moved debris out of the way so they could get to him.”

The Associated Press writes Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spokesman Rob Tufano called the crash a “mass casualty” incident and that two victims were airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center.

A Gaston Medical Center spokesperson told CBS News that they received three patients.