NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Latest on shooting at Tennessee restaurant that left four dead (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of storming a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and fatally shooting four people with an assault rifle.

Authorities announced that 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was taken into custody Monday.

Other details were not immediately available.

