Powerful Category 4 hurricane pushing across the Pacific

Maryland boy infected with flesh-eating bacteria, mother says

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said vibrio and necrotizing fasciitis are deadly

28M ago

In a first, scientists eliminate HIV from animal’s genome

Researchers used gene-editing technique to eliminate HIV from mice, and say it’s an advance in efforts to develop a cure in people

1H ago

Seattle Children’s Hospital surgeries halted after mold-related death

5 other patients were infected by potentially dangerous mold, shutting most operating rooms and prompting major work to fix the problem a hundreds of surgeries put on hold

1H ago

Dairy groups push coffee in schools

As milk consumption declines in the U.S., dairy groups try to get American teens to drink more coffee lattes

16H ago

DOJ pushes to close loophole for knock-off fentanyl

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is about 100 times stronger than morphine, and its analogues can be even more potent

19H ago

