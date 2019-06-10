Pride Month

Anthony Bourdain’s friends declare June 25 “Bourdain Day” On what would’ve been his 63rd birthday, Anthony Bourdain’s friends want fans to celebrate him - Advertisement -

Billy Porter’s gown made from “Kinky Boots” curtain “This is for female empowerment, that’s a uterus,” Porter said about the embellishment on the back of the dress

JUUL pledges $7.5 million to research impact of e-cigarettes E-cigarette use among teens has been called “an epidemic” by the FDA

Abortion laws are “bad for business,” nearly 200 CEOs say Jack Dorsey and Diane von Furstenberg among chief executives saying reproductive equality needed for business growth

1 dead, several injured when crane collapses in Dallas Dallas Fire and Rescue could not confirm the number of injuries involved with the accident

2 more horses die, 29 overall at same racetrack Animal activists descended on the track and called for changes

Raytheon, United Technologies to merge, creating defense giant The merger will create a company bigger than Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, with sales of about $74 billion

Inside the $19B hole that is ground zero for a nuclear waste controversy A permanent site for the nation’s radioactive stockpile in the Nevada desert continues to fuel controversy

Trump threatens tariffs if Mexico deal falls through “If for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!” Trump tweeted

Automotive writer goes missing while test-driving motorcycle Police say they’ve recovered nearly all of Davey Johnson’s belongings – including his motorcycle – but have no idea where he is

Wildfire forces hundreds to flee California Six Flags Crews are battling at least six fires burning across California this morning

California clears way to provide health care to some immigrants Low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 25 living in California illegally would be eligible for California’s Medicaid program,

Democrats descend on Iowa to take on Trump Although there were so many Democratic candidates in Iowa that they couldn’t avoid each other, the frontrunner in the state was not among them