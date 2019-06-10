Pride Month

Anthony Bourdain’s friends declare June 25 “Bourdain Day”
On what would’ve been his 63rd birthday, Anthony Bourdain’s friends want fans to celebrate him
2M ago
Billy Porter’s gown made from “Kinky Boots” curtain
“This is for female empowerment, that’s a uterus,” Porter said about the embellishment on the back of the dress
41M ago
JUUL pledges $7.5 million to research impact of e-cigarettes
E-cigarette use among teens has been called “an epidemic” by the FDA
54M ago
Abortion laws are “bad for business,” nearly 200 CEOs say
Jack Dorsey and Diane von Furstenberg among chief executives saying reproductive equality needed for business growth
updated 47M ago
1 dead, several injured when crane collapses in Dallas
Dallas Fire and Rescue could not confirm the number of injuries involved with the accident
2H ago
2 more horses die, 29 overall at same racetrack
Animal activists descended on the track and called for changes
2H ago
Raytheon, United Technologies to merge, creating defense giant
The merger will create a company bigger than Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, with sales of about $74 billion
3H ago
Inside the $19B hole that is ground zero for a nuclear waste controversy
A permanent site for the nation’s radioactive stockpile in the Nevada desert continues to fuel controversy
3H ago
Trump threatens tariffs if Mexico deal falls through
“If for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!” Trump tweeted
2H ago
Automotive writer goes missing while test-driving motorcycle
Police say they’ve recovered nearly all of Davey Johnson’s belongings – including his motorcycle – but have no idea where he is
4H ago
Wildfire forces hundreds to flee California Six Flags
Crews are battling at least six fires burning across California this morning
4H ago
California clears way to provide health care to some immigrants
Low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 25 living in California illegally would be eligible for California’s Medicaid program,
4H ago
Democrats descend on Iowa to take on Trump
Although there were so many Democratic candidates in Iowa that they couldn’t avoid each other, the frontrunner in the state was not among them
12H ago
Ali Stroker is 1st person in wheelchair to win Tony Award
“This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented …” she said Sunday night
13H ago