Promotions/Event Coordinator

We are looking for an energetic, highly organized individual with a positive attitude to collaborate with our team. This team member will join a highly creative team, dedicated to problem solving and design excellence within the corporate work environment.

An individual who is an innovative thinker with design and space planning experience, and exceptional client relationship skills would be an ideal candidate. Works to develop a creative theme for a campaign. Them briefs the sales team on the campaign objectives and promotional offers and review their proposals. When they have approved the design theme, they place orders for promotional items and campaign materials.

Responsibilities:

Works directly with General Manager, Sales Managers and creative services department.

Plans, coordinates and executes all station events and sales promotions.

Manages department schedules and maintains station calendars.

Maintain station brand and image, on-air station promotions, outside and social media promotions.

Requirements:

Must be a self-motivator.

Must be an active social media user.

Experience in dealing with people and building professional relationships.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Critical thinker and problem solver.

Quick learner in a fast-paced environment.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Social media experience a plus!

Education:

College degree is PREFERRED.

Additional Information: EOE

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send links to bsparks@wcbi.com

If this describes you and you’re looking for a position that will allow you to leverage your talent, making an impact in business and your own career, the role of Promotions / Event Coordinator is the opportunity you have been waiting for!

We look forward to hearing from you.

Bert Sparks

WCBI-TV

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)