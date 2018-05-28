Rain & storm chances continue Tuesday

MONDAY NIGHT: Areas of showers are possible during the night. Northeast winds between 5 and 15 mph will continue. Look for lows around 70.

TUESDAY: Areas of rain and embedded storms are likely as the remnants of Alberto push north through Alabama. The best potential for any heavy rain in our area (1/2″ to 1 1/2″) will be across extreme eastern MS and west AL. The chance of rain overall is 60%. Look for highs ranging from the upper 70s to middle 80s with NNW winds between 5 and 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Rain chances lower to about 30% but that means a few storms are still possible. Daytime highs warm back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

FRIDAY – MONDAY: Highs are going to be in the 80s to lower 90s. Storm chances continue but it’s hard to time out when they’ll be at this point. Heat indices may nudge up close to the century mark again by the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

