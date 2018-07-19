Rankin County inmate still loose after Wednesday night escape

An inmate escaped the custody of Rankin County Sheriff’s Office sometime Wednesday night.

49-year-old David Sean Crabb was last seen on foot in the I-55/Fortification Street area of Jackson wearing a red T-shirt and red pants.

Crabb, MDOC #44678, is serving eight years for aggravated assault in Rankin County. He escaped while in the custody of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

If you see him, call MDOC at 662-745-6611 or the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480.

