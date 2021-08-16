Rental Assistance Fair Coming to North Mississippi

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) –

Area renters and landlords who may have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic could be inline for some help from the Federal Government.

The MS HOME CORPORATION has been given the job of overseeing federal money to help tenants who have fallen behind in rent or utilities because of unemployment or other loss of income related to the pandemic, and they are trying to get the word out to as many people as possible.

The agency will be hosting a Rental and Utilities Assistance Fair this week in Aberdeen.

The 2 day event is open to renters and landlords who think they may qualify.

It will be held at the Aberdeen High School Gym Friday August 20th from 4:30 PM until 6:00 PM, and Saturday, August 21st from 9:30 AM until 2:00 PM.

This will be Mississippi Home Corporation’s only in-person event in our area. And they encouraging anyone with questions to come out.