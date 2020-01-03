CONFIRMED: Mississippi State Fires Head Coach Joe Moorhead

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — After finishing his second season, 6-7, Joe Moorhead has been fired from Mississippi State confirmed by Mississippi State Athletics.

MSU Athletics Director John Cohen issuing a press release saying, “in consultation with President Mark Keenum and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and university,” Cohen said. “I want to thank Coach Moorhead for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish Joe and his family success in the future.”

Moorhead served as the head coach at MSU for two seasons. During his tenure, Moorhead posted a 14-12 overall record and two postseason appearances.

Talk of Moorhead’s standing as head coach with MSU began in November 2019 prior to winning his second consecutive Egg Bowl, finishing the regular season 6-6 and securing a berth to the program’s 10th consecutive bowl game.

The decision coming just four days after Moorhead led his team to a 38-28 loss against Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

Associate head coach Tony Hughes will serve as the interim head coach while Cohen begins a national search for the program’s next leader.