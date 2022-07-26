Reporter/Multimedia Journalist (FULL-TIME)
WCBI-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time Reporter-MMJ.
We want someone ready to learn how to tell a story and learn why journalism matters to our community. Our next MMJ will be creative, self-starting, ready to learn, and be a positive newsroom leader.
We want someone who can tell a story by writing to their video and using sound to enhance the quality of their story-telling ability.
Our candidate will need to have a can-do, positive attitude, work independently on deadlines, and be willing to learn through critiques.
WCBI’s next multi-media journalist will also be active on social media and generate content for our award-winning website.
This is a great market to begin your career. In north Mississippi and west Alabama, you will cover every type of weather event, sporting event, and impactful community-based story.
Columbus, Mississippi is a short drive from major cities. You can get anywhere from here and that’s where we help our reporters go.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
- Must be able to shoot and edit independently.
- Be responsible for and executing live shots
- Provide story ideas during editorial meetings
- Write and post multiple stories for broadcast as well as WCBI’s multimedia platforms.
- Manage time effectively to meet daily deadlines.
- Knowledge of ENPS
- Available to work required schedule which may include nights, weekends, and overtime as needed.
- Must meet professional appearance standards as prescribed by company policy.
- Must be physically mobile with reasonable accommodation.
- Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.
- Punctual and able to communicate effectively with co-workers.
- Be courteous.
- Be respectful of station property and the property of co-workers.
- Keep work area organized.
- Attend station meetings that encourage career advancements/communication (consultant visits, staff meetings, etc.) and other duties as assigned.
Education: Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field preferred.
Additional Information: EOE
HOW TO APPLY:
Please send links to joeybarnes@wcbi.com
Send cover letter and resume to:
Joey Barnes
WCBI TV
PO Box 271
Columbus, MS 39701
We look forward to hearing from you.
Joey Barnes
WCBI TV
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)